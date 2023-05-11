Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 439 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

