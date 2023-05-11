Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $47.28 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

