Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

