OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze Sells 20,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OSIS opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $121.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

