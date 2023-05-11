Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.64. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 32,314 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

