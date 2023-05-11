Paul John Smith Sells 38 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.37, for a total value of $16,430.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,091.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $454.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 231.70, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

