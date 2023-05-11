Porch Group’s (PRCH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Porch Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRCH. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Porch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.03.

Porch Group stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

In other Porch Group news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $3,302,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,667,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,987.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $3,302,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,667,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,987.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 184,093 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,694,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,688,709.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

