PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

