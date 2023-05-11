ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $53,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.76 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.