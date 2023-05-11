Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $25.13 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 61,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 370,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 338,163 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

