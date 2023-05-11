Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,323 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PGR stock opened at $134.38 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.
In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
