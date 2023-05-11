Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 210 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.