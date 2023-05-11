Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sana Biotechnology, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sana Biotechnology in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sana Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SANA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of SANA opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.71. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

