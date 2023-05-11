Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Raised by Analyst

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.98. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,869,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,980 shares of company stock worth $2,628,376 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.