Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Trex Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 27,936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,763,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after buying an additional 815,485 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.