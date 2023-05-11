Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Up 4.5 %

Rapid7 stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

