Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $187-$189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.73 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $74.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 70.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

