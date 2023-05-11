Raymond James & Associates Acquires 35,812 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.33% of Atmos Energy worth $52,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,194,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $119.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

