Raymond James & Associates Acquires 38,584 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $51,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $238.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

