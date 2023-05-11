Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SAP were worth $48,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.53%.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.