Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of General Motors worth $43,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

