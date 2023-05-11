Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,014 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,296 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shell were worth $48,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,934.83.

SHEL opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

