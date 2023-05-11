Raymond James & Associates Buys 122,297 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.38% of LKQ worth $53,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,864,464 shares of company stock worth $106,998,804. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

