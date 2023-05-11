Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 38,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of FedEx worth $53,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $222,578,000 after acquiring an additional 279,825 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.33 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.70 and its 200 day moving average is $196.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

