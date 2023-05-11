Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $58,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.57 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.18.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

