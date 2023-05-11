Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $49,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

