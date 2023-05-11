Raymond James & Associates Has $42.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $42,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

