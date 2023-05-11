Raymond James & Associates Has $43.09 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.18% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $43,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WTM stock opened at $1,458.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,115.16 and a 1-year high of $1,560.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,405.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,408.60.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 63.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

