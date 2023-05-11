Raymond James & Associates Has $43.55 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $43,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,293,000 after purchasing an additional 800,709 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,753,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.