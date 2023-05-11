Raymond James & Associates Has $52.28 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.82% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $52,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 85,249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

