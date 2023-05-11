Raymond James & Associates Has $56.78 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,119 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 61,237 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of Diamondback Energy worth $56,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

FANG stock opened at $130.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

