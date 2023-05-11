Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,904,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 401,203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Vodafone Group Public worth $49,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.46) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 115 ($1.45) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of VOD opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

