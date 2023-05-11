Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 74,938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DexCom were worth $44,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.95. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.