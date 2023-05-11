Raymond James & Associates Purchases 54,609 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,609 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 4.95% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $49,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

