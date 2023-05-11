Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $54,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $326.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day moving average of $316.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

