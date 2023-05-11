Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,855 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Aptiv worth $46,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

