Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $60,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

