Raymond James & Associates Sells 14,331 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KLA were worth $49,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,582,000 after buying an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $386.38 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

