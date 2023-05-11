Raymond James & Associates Sells 321,625 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $50,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 524,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 344,165 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 64,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

