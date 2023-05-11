Raymond James & Associates Sells 330 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of AutoZone worth $58,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,733.65 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,539.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,489.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

