Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,386 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Electric were worth $45,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

