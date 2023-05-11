Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,651 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in McKesson were worth $55,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.75.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCK opened at $394.46 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

