Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,318 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $44,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $749.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.92. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

