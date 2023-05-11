Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,856 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $45,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $336.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.20 and its 200-day moving average is $381.62.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

