Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,786 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.44% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $48,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.82.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $186.30 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

