Raymond James & Associates Takes $47.83 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 935,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,833,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.30% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.