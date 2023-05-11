Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $47,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $404.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

