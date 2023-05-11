RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.