RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. MKM Partners cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

NYSE:RNG opened at $30.30 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

