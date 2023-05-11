Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,669 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $644,959,000 after acquiring an additional 719,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

